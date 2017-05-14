JPD: Viewer video shows suspected shooter

Viewer submitted video from inside the Jonesboro club where a deadly shooting happened Sunday.

Region 8 News has received a video that police say shows a suspect from a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Sgt. Cassie Brandon confirmed the five-second clip shows Kallius Jaciel Lane, 20, of Jonesboro inside The Basement in Downtown Jonesboro on the morning of the shooting.

Six shots can be heard in the video. Brandon also said the department has received the same video from "more than one source."

Police are searching for Lane who is considered armed and dangerous.

One man was killed and six others were injured in the shooting, according to JPD.

Chauncey Jovon Thomas, 19, of Jonesboro turned himself into authorities Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery.

Lane is also wanted for first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery.

Police went to a shots-fired call at 311-B South Main St. around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

One victim, Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also named the six victims in the shooting - Stefan Hawthorne, 18, Carey Bell, 21, Steven Brimlett, 38, Asia Smith, 25, Devontae Fowler, 19 and Cordarius Jackson, 18, all of Jonesboro. Their conditions are not known, police said.

Those injured were taken to hospitals in Jonesboro and Memphis.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lane should call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP, Jonesboro Police CID at 870-935-6710 or the Jonesboro Police Desk Sgt. at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android