Lane arrested in downtown Jonesboro murder case

Viewer submitted video from inside the Jonesboro club where a deadly shooting happened Sunday. Viewer submitted video from inside the Jonesboro club where a deadly shooting happened Sunday.
Kalius Jaciel Lane (Source: Jonesboro Police Department) Kalius Jaciel Lane (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
Chauncey Jovon Thomas (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Chauncey Jovon Thomas (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro Police Sgt. Cassie Brandon, Kalius Jaciel Lane was arrested Monday night in Mesquite, Texas. 

Lane was sought in connection with the shooting early Sunday that killed one person and injured six others. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery in connection with the shooting at the Basement. 

Brandon said the arrest happened due to the work of Jonesboro police, U.S. Marshal Bob Clark and the U.S. Marshals Dallas/Fort Worth Fugitive Task Force. 

Earlier Monday, Region 8 News received a video that police say shows a suspect from a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Sgt. Cassie Brandon confirmed the five-second clip shows Lane, 20, of Jonesboro inside The Basement in Downtown Jonesboro on the morning of the shooting.

Six shots can be heard in the video. Brandon also said the department has received the same video from "more than one source."

One man was killed and six others were injured in the shooting, according to JPD. 

Chauncey Jovon Thomas, 19, of Jonesboro turned himself into authorities Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery. 

Police went to a shots-fired call at 311-B South Main St. around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

One victim, Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also named the six victims in the shooting - Stefan Hawthorne, 18, Carey Bell, 21, Steven Brimlett, 38, Asia Smith, 25, Devontae Fowler, 19 and Cordarius Jackson, 18, all of Jonesboro. Their conditions are not known, police said. 

Those injured were taken to hospitals in Jonesboro and Memphis.

