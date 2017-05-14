One in custody in shooting, victims named

According to Jonesboro police Sgt. Cassie Brandon, one of the suspects in the shooting early Sunday that killed one person and injured six others is in custody.

Chauncey Jovon Thomas, 19, of Jonesboro turned himself into authorities Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery.

Police are still looking for Kallius Jaciel Lane, 20, of Jonesboro, who is also wanted for first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery. Lane is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities also named the six victims in the shooting - Stefan Hawthorne, 18, Carey Bell, 21, Steven Brimlett, 38, Asia Smith, 25, Devontae Fowler, 19 and Cordarius Jackson, 18, all of Jonesboro. Their conditions are not known, police said.

Police went to a shots-fired call at 311-B South Main St. around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. One victim, Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro was pronounced dead at the scene while six others were taken to hospitals in Jonesboro and Memphis.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lane should call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP, Jonesboro Police CID at 870-935-6710 or the Jonesboro Police Desk Sgt. at 870-935-5657.

