Warrants issued in murder case

According to Jonesboro police Sgt. Cassie Brandon, police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting early Sunday in downtown Jonesboro.

Both Chauncey Jovon Thomas, 19, and Kallius Jaciel Lane, 20, of Jonesboro are wanted for first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police went to a shots-fired call at 311-B South Main St. around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. One victim, Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro was pronounced dead at the scene while six others were taken to hospitals in Jonesboro and Memphis.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas and Lane should call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP, Jonesboro Police CID at 870-935-6710 or the Jonesboro Police Desk Sgt. at 870-935-5657.

