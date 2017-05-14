The Basement responds to Sunday shooting

The shooting early Sunday in Jonesboro that killed one person and injured six others created a gamut of emotions as people in the town worked to digest what happened.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the owners of the Basement on Monday said the shooting was difficult to comprehend.

"Like others in our community, we are deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place early Sunday morning. Please continue to pray for all of those whose lives have been affected and for the safety of those involved in the ongoing investigation," the post noted.

Several people in Jonesboro said Sunday they were also shocked by the fatal shooting.

One man said he heard about the shooting during church and was surprised to find out it happened downtown.

"It's been hectic on the North side of town, but I see a change in downtown," said Chris Andrews. "Starting to clean-up and make it a more of a place to go and eat with friends and family, it is a shock."

Typically, the Compass Church holds service Sunday evenings in the Basement Under Main Street, however, they were unable to after the shooting.

The group instead decided to meet in Stage Too downtown.

Kristi Pulliam, the Director of the Foundation of the Arts, said her thoughts and prayers are with those involved in the shooting.

"Oh so saddened, for the victims and for the perpetrators, and for everyone downtown who calls this home," said Pulliam.

Pulliam was among those in the community who attended a prayer walk hosted by Compass Church Sunday night.

One church leader said he was downtown just hours before the shooting happened.

"I left here at 10:30 last night, I was downtown, and didn't think a thing about it," said worship leader Joe Carr. "It was just a little shocking to hear the details of where it happened."

Carr said he was shocked to hear something like this happened where they worship each week.

Pastor Chris Harrell said the church will continue to lift up the community in prayer.

"We believe as the people of God that we're supposed to show up in difficult and dark places and difficult moments," he said. "We thought to not show up tonight would not be in the mission that God's called us to live on."

One man said he was sad to hear about the shooting that happened in the place his church calls home.

"I believe that prayer is a powerful tool, and I believe that it will change things," said Jeremiah Haywood. "So, that's the main reason why I came out because we want to see God go great things in Jonesboro."

