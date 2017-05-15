Man thrown from truck in crash, dies

A man died Sunday after his pickup truck overturned in Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Steven A. Fisher, 56, of Portageville, MO, was driving north on E. Outer Road at around 7:50 p.m.

Fisher’s 2007 Chevrolet Silverado left the road and overturned, throwing him out of the car.

An ambulance took Fisher to the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital to be treated, but he died shortly after 9 p.m.

The report states Fisher was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash totaled the truck.

This is the 19th deadly accident reported by the MSHP Troop E.

Troop E covers Iron, Pemiscot, Scott, Stoddard, Bollinger, Butler, New Madrid, Ripley, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi and Dunklin Counties.

