WEEKEND STORMS: Damage reported across Region 8

WEEKEND STORMS: Damage reported across Region 8

A strong line of storms in Region 8 left behind damage in numerous communities.

As of 11:00 p.m. Saturday, thousands of people were without power with Entergy Arkansas and Craighead Electric. Click here for a link to Craighead Electric's outage map and click here Entergy Arkansas's outage map.

Here is a list of the damage Region 8 News has received:

Craighead County

  • Roof blown off large metal shop on HWY 1, south of Jonesboro
  • Fire reported at a home on County Road 7593 after lightning struck a home. Fire was quickly extinguished, no one was injured.
  • Tree and power lines down on Elm Street in west Jonesboro
  • Power and traffic signals out in Downtown Jonesboro
  • Tree blocking road at HWY 141 and HWY 358
  • Tree and power lines down on the 100-block of Tennessee Street in Caraway
  • Tree down on HWY 18 between HWY 226 and HWY  91, power lines hanging across the road

Greene County

  • Water reported over East Kingshighway at the 1700 block around 10:15 p.m.
  • Tree blocked part of Wirt Street in Paragould, crews quickly removed the tree
  • Tree blocked part of Pruett's Chapel Road, east of S. Rockingchair Road in Paragould
  • PWLC working to fix power pole leaning "badly" at Barnhill Road and Christopher Drive in Paragould

Lawrence County

  • Tree reported on house in Walnut Ridge - dispatch could not provide a specific address, but no one was injured
  • Tree limbs reported on the roads in several areas

Randolph County

  • Tree limbs down across the county, no major damage

