WEEKEND STORMS: Damage reported across Region 8

A strong line of storms in Region 8 left behind damage in numerous communities.

As of 11:00 p.m. Saturday, thousands of people were without power with Entergy Arkansas and Craighead Electric. Click here for a link to Craighead Electric's outage map and click here Entergy Arkansas's outage map.

Here is a list of the damage Region 8 News has received:

Craighead County

Roof blown off large metal shop on HWY 1, south of Jonesboro

Fire reported at a home on County Road 7593 after lightning struck a home. Fire was quickly extinguished, no one was injured.

Tree and power lines down on Elm Street in west Jonesboro

Power and traffic signals out in Downtown Jonesboro

Tree blocking road at HWY 141 and HWY 358

Tree and power lines down on the 100-block of Tennessee Street in Caraway

Tree down on HWY 18 between HWY 226 and HWY 91, power lines hanging across the road

Greene County

Water reported over East Kingshighway at the 1700 block around 10:15 p.m.

Tree blocked part of Wirt Street in Paragould, crews quickly removed the tree

Tree blocked part of Pruett's Chapel Road, east of S. Rockingchair Road in Paragould

PWLC working to fix power pole leaning "badly" at Barnhill Road and Christopher Drive in Paragould

Lawrence County

Tree reported on house in Walnut Ridge - dispatch could not provide a specific address, but no one was injured

Tree limbs reported on the roads in several areas

Randolph County

Tree limbs down across the county, no major damage

