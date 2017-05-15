Man accused of setting 2 homes on fire, turns himself into law enforcement

Smoke billows from the home on Buffalo Rapids Lane as crews worked to extinguish the flames. (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Remains of home following fire on Hickory Flats Lane (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say a man suspected of setting fire to two homes early Monday morning turned himself into police in Missouri.

According to the press release from the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Mucha turned himself into deputies at the Ozark County Sheriff's Office in Gainsville, Missouri.

The first fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 900-block of Hickory Flats Lane in Lakeview. Approximately two hours later, firefighters responded to another fire on Buffalo Rapids Lane in the Buffalo City area, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

It’s believed the fires, which destroyed both homes, were intentionally set by the owner, Mucha.

Montgomery said Mucha was known to engage in violent and threatening behavior and was believed to be armed.

Mucha faces felony arson charges and will be extradited to Baxter County, Arkansas.

