A-State building evacuated

Arkansas State University has evacuated the Cooper Alumni Center following a gas leak.

Tom Moore, director of university communications, told Region 8 News a construction crew hit a line causing the leak.

There is no fire, he said, and no one was injured.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

