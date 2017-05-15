Gas leak forced A-State officials to evacuate Cooper Alumni Center

Arkansas State University had to evacuate the Cooper Alumni Center Monday morning following a gas leak.

Arkansas State University told Region 8 News a construction crew hit a line causing the leak.

The leak was repaired around Noon, and everyone was back inside after lunch.

There was no fire, and no one was injured.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

