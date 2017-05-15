GCT students learn ABCs of safety

Calling 911 during an emergency is something that is second nature to many adults and Monday morning, students at Greene County Tech Primary School learned the importance of acting fast during emergencies as well.

Law enforcement officers from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Paragould Police Department teamed up to teach students what qualifies as an emergency and what they need to do during those critical moments.

Greene County Chief Deputy Rick Mellow said teaching the kids at this age is best because they’ll remember what to do when it matters.

“Several times a small child is the only one able to call us and it makes a big difference,” Mellow said. “That’s why we try to put so much into teaching these kids so they’ll know what’s going on and know what to do.”

