Downtown association releases statement on deadly shooting

The Downtown Jonesboro Association has released a statement a day after a deadly shooting.

Executive Director Hailey Knight for the DJA released the following:

On Sunday, our downtown community suffered a horrible tragedy that has forever altered three families' lives by reasons we will never be able to comprehend. Our thoughts are with those affected by this senseless act of violence. We are saddened that this incident unfolded right in the heart of our community, in a place where celebrations for special occasions, fundraisers, even worship services call home. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.

An 18-year-old man was killed at the downtown business in the shooting while six others were injured.

Police are still searching for 20-year-old suspect Kalius Lane. A second suspect, 19-year-old Chauncey Thomas, has turned himself over to police.

