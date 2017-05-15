Woman reports man robbed her behind store

A Jonesboro woman returning from a shopping trip Friday night told police a man robbed her behind the store.

The 24-year-old victim told police she was walking home from Dollar General, 4117 E. Highland, around 9:45 p.m. when a man ran up behind her and grabbed her by the throat.

She said the man covered her mouth and told her not to scream, then demanded she give him all her money.

The woman said she gave the man $16. He then ordered her to give up her phone, but she told him she did not have one.

The man then grabbed her purse and went through it. But, she said he did not find anything else.

She said the man then let go of her and ran off toward East Highland.

The woman described the suspect as being a black man between the ages of 25 and 35, around 6-foot-tall with a slender build. She said he wore black shoes, black pants, and a black t-shirt. He wore a black and white beanie pulled over his face with “some type of football logo” on it.

The case has been submitted to the Criminal Investigations Division for review.

