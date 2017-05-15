Undocumented in Region 8: tonight at 10

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)
Man suspected of setting 2 homes on fire
JPD: Viewer video shows suspected shooter
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads
Jonesboro police a still searching for one of two suspects involved in a shooting that left a man dead Sunday. See video police say shows one suspect right before the incident tonight on Region 8 News.
Some flood victims are returning to more than just damaged homes. Kirsten May talks about dangers to their health as they rebuild on Region 8 News.
Japhanie Gray has a special report concerning those living in Region 8 who are undocumented. See her full report, from all sides, on Region 8 News at 10.
Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.
Dancing with the Stars, 7 p.m.
Quantico, 9 p.m.
Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.
The Voice, 7 p.m.
The Wall, 9 p.m.
Rain is out of the forecast at least for the beginning of the week. How hot will it get? Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.
Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.
Region 8 News is Always Tracking, Always Watching, Always On.
Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.