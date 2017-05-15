Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Man suspected of setting 2 homes on fire

JPD: Viewer video shows suspected shooter

Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'

Searching for a shooting suspect

Jonesboro police a still searching for one of two suspects involved in a shooting that left a man dead Sunday. See video police say shows one suspect right before the incident tonight on Region 8 News.

Health concerns for flood victims

Some flood victims are returning to more than just damaged homes. Kirsten May talks about dangers to their health as they rebuild on Region 8 News.

Undocumented in Region 8: tonight at 10

Japhanie Gray has a special report concerning those living in Region 8 who are undocumented. See her full report, from all sides, on Region 8 News at 10.

Week starting out sunny

Rain is out of the forecast at least for the beginning of the week. How hot will it get? Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



