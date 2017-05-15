Police find meth lab in home, man arrested

Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they reported finding a working meth lab in his home.

Scotty John Gunter, 41, is charged with manufacturing methamphetamines following his arrest Saturday night.

According to the incident report, an investigator with the Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the 1200-block of North Floyd when he saw two men exit a suspected drug house.

Police followed the men’s car to Gee Street, observing it make brief stops at two stores, before stopping it for a traffic violation.

During questioning, the officer learned Gunter was on probation for a 2016 arrest for possession of methamphetamine. Gunter consented to a search of his person, but police found nothing illegal.

When told they were taking him to his house on North Floyd for a search of his residence, Gunter reportedly told the officers they couldn’t search his house and said it was “crossed out in his probation paperwork.”

The officer told Gunter it was a violation of his probation to refuse a search and placed him into custody. The officer then got a copy of Gunter’s probation which stated he was subject to “search and seizure at any time, day or night, with or without a search warrant.”

When investigators arrived at the house, Gunter reportedly said they would find a lab and components for a lab in the living room.

“Gunter stated that there were three lines of methamphetamine on a tray along with some used syringes,” the incident report stated. “Gunter advised that he cooked off a batch the night prior and the components and remains were from that batch.”

Once inside the home, officers found coffee filters with residue, used syringes, aluminum foil boats with burn marks and residue, cold packs, and other paraphernalia. They also reported finding a ketchup bottle containing a suspected acid mixture with smoke coming out of it.

Investigators reported finding approximately 0.3 grams of methamphetamine valued at $30.

Police took Gunter to the Craighead County Detention Center and left him in lieu of a probable cause hearing on the charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

