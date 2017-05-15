Grant will allow for upgrades at animal shelter

The Cherokee Village Animal Shelter is going to get several upgrades, thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

The $5,000 grant will provide a new roof with fans to help keep animals at a safe and comfortable temperature during the summer, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The shelter will also update its software to keep better track of the animals and help get them adopted.

Any money left after those two projects will go toward the spay and neuter clinics and medical needs of the animals.

“The City of Cherokee Village would like to express our sincere thanks to the Petco Foundation for awarding us a $5,000 grant for our animal shelter,” Angela Mayal, the director of the shelter, said. “These funds will enable us to enhance the care we give to our animals.”

Mayal also invited community members to visit the shelter, located on Highway 289, and see all of the animals up for adoption.

The shelter, which relies heavily on volunteers and community service workers, opened in April 2008.

You can contact the shelter at 870-994-4445.

