Ripley County Sheriff's Office moves - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

The weather has caused the relocation of a second sheriff's office in Southeast Missouri. 

According to a post on the Doniphan Police Department's Facebook page, the Ripley County Sheriff's Office is located on the backside of K&E Building Supply on Highway 142 East near R&J Package. 

The department's business line is now working, and the department can be reached at 573-996-2129. 

For emergencies, people can call 573-996-7123 or 573-996-5555. 

The Carter County Sheriff's Office also moved recently due to flooding and had been using temporary facilities to answer calls. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

