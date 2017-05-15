Ripley County Sheriff's Office moves

The weather has caused the relocation of a second sheriff's office in Southeast Missouri.

According to a post on the Doniphan Police Department's Facebook page, the Ripley County Sheriff's Office is located on the backside of K&E Building Supply on Highway 142 East near R&J Package.

The department's business line is now working, and the department can be reached at 573-996-2129.

For emergencies, people can call 573-996-7123 or 573-996-5555.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office also moved recently due to flooding and had been using temporary facilities to answer calls.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android