Kennett PD adds new K-9

The newest member of the Kennett police force hit the streets late last week, working with Patrolman Scott Ellison.

Gabriel is a two-year-old German Shepherd that was trained by Tulsa-based Torch Light K9. The company trained the department's last two canine dogs - Midas and Stark.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the department worked with Torch Light to get Gabriel the training to work with a first-time canine handler.

Officials also remind residents that while Gabriel is a friendly dog, the dog is also a working dog and people should not approach the dog unless Ellison gives an okay.

