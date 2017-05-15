Kennett PD adds new K-9 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Kennett PD adds new K-9

Gabriel (Source: Kennett Police Department Facebook page) Gabriel (Source: Kennett Police Department Facebook page)
KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

The newest member of the Kennett police force hit the streets late last week, working with Patrolman Scott Ellison. 

Gabriel is a two-year-old German Shepherd that was trained by Tulsa-based Torch Light K9. The company trained the department's last two canine dogs - Midas and Stark. 

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the department worked with Torch Light to get Gabriel the training to work with a first-time canine handler.

Officials also remind residents that while Gabriel is a friendly dog, the dog is also a working dog and people should not approach the dog unless Ellison gives an okay. 

