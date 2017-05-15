Main Street Batesville sets festival

A festival next month in Batesville will honor food as well as a project to complete the first phase of Maxfield Park and a streetscape project.

Officials with Main Street Batesville said the town will host its first Southern Food Festival June 24.

An official with Main Street Batesville said the project is the culmination of a lot of work as well as history.

"Both the street and Maxfield Park have been long projects and ton of hard work," Executive Director Shannon Haney said. "We knew we wanted to commemorate the completion somehow, and throw a bit of a party for everyone who has donated to make these projects happen. So this idea of a Southern Food Festival came about. It's a celebration of our local culture, and that's what our downtown comeback is all about."

In addition to Southern food, the festival will have circus performers, live music, and vendors.

People interested in participating can contact the Main Street Batesville office at 844-462-4482 or email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com.

