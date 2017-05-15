Main Street Batesville sets festival - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Main Street Batesville sets festival

Southern Food Festival is set for June 24 in Batesville. (Source: Southern Food Festival website) Southern Food Festival is set for June 24 in Batesville. (Source: Southern Food Festival website)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A festival next month in Batesville will honor food as well as a project to complete the first phase of Maxfield Park and a streetscape project. 

Officials with Main Street Batesville said the town will host its first Southern Food Festival June 24. 

An official with Main Street Batesville said the project is the culmination of a lot of work as well as history. 

"Both the street and Maxfield Park have been long projects and ton of hard work," Executive Director Shannon Haney said. "We knew we wanted to commemorate the completion somehow, and throw a bit of a party for everyone who has donated to make these projects happen. So this idea of a Southern Food Festival came about. It's a celebration of our local culture, and that's what our downtown comeback is all about."

In addition to Southern food, the festival will have circus performers, live music, and vendors. 

People interested in participating can contact the Main Street Batesville office at 844-462-4482 or email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Funding to help part of A-State history

    Funding to help part of A-State history

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:05:27 GMT
    Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)

    One of the oldest buildings on the A-State campus will receive funding to help restore the building plus add more conveniences. 

    One of the oldest buildings on the A-State campus will receive funding to help restore the building plus add more conveniences. 

  • Looking through the eyes of the undocumented

    Looking through the eyes of the undocumented

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:21:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Looking through the eyes of millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States, life could be a bit stressful when faced with the threat of deportations.

    Looking through the eyes of millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States, life could be a bit stressful when faced with the threat of deportations.

  • The Basement responds to Sunday shooting

    The Basement responds to Sunday shooting

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:44:37 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to a post on its Facebook page, the owners of the Basement on Monday said the shooting was difficult to comprehend.  

    According to a post on its Facebook page, the owners of the Basement on Monday said the shooting was difficult to comprehend.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly