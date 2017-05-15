Walnut Ridge helps battle mosquitoes

Mosquito repellant is available for Walnut Ridge residents (Source: Walnut Ridge Facebook page)

Mosquitoes can be a pesky part of summer and one community is helping its residents battling the pest.

According to a post on the Walnut Ridge city Facebook page, residents can go to the City Hall and pick up mosquito repellant.

In order to do so, residents have to bring their water bill and it must have M1, or mosquito control, listed on the back to pick up the repellant.

The city hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If anyone has any questions, they can call City Hall at 870-886-6638.

