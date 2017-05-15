GR8 Job: Drive brings in food for those in need

A food drive Saturday spearheaded by area letter carriers was even more successful than last year's event.

The Letter Carrier Food Drive for the Food Bank of NEA brought in 17,500 pounds of food Saturday, 700 pounds more than what was collected last year. Area carriers went to pick up mail Saturday morning and picked up canned goods, officials said.

According to food bank Director of Development Vicki Pillow, other area towns are bringing food to the food bank.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android