I-40/I-55 to face lane closures

A major east-west corridor in the region will see some work being done, with overnight lane closures this week.

According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, utility work by West Memphis city crews will force overnight lane closures on I-40 and I-55. The inside lanes of I-40 and I-55, between the 278 and 280-mile markers, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 15 through May 19.

Highway crews will control traffic with message boards, signage and traffic cones; while drivers should also be careful as they drive through the work zones, highway officials said Monday.

