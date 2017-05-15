Blytheville police investigate string of burglaries

Blytheville police are investigating at least two dozen burglaries since April 15. (Source: KAIT)

Blytheville authorities are wanting to know who is responsible for over two dozen burglaries in the last month or so, returning to the scene of the proverbial crime several times.

According to Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, police have responded to 28 burglaries since April 15. At least half of the burglaries were on North 5th, 6th, and 10th streets with two burglaries over the weekend on North 10th Street.

One business, Bob's Car Clean, was burglarized three times. In one case, police believe the suspects walked across the street and burglarized the boy's gym at Blytheville High School.

Jefferson said authorities are working with area businesses to find out who broke into the buildings.

Anyone with information on the burglaries can call Blytheville CrimeStoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).

