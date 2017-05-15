Man sentenced in Blytheville murder case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man sentenced in Blytheville murder case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Blytheville man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison in connection with a June 2016 murder. 

Michael King pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the June 2016 death of Yuri McKeever. McKeever was found dead at his home in Blytheville with obvious head trauma, authorities said. 

