Walking trail on the path for Wilson

WILSON, AR (KAIT) -

Instead of baseball, walking may be the pastime for residents in Wilson with a grant helping to build a walking trail and building the health of residents. 

Wilson Mayor Becton Bell said the city received a $85,000 grant from the Blue and You Foundation. The money will be used to build a walking trail from town to the Wilson Trade School. 

The plan also calls for ten fitness stations to be built along the trail, with plans for growth in the future. Bell said the plan can benefit residents. 

"We have a lot of walkers in town. We have a lot of walkers. Our town is a very walkable town. I think this is just gonna give those people a whole other aspect to their daily routine," Bell said Monday. 

The plans for growth include getting more funding to extend the trail to the downtown area, Bell said. 

Crews plan to start paving this week for the trail, with work expected to be done in between 30 and 45 days. 

