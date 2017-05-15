Funding to help part of A-State history

One of the oldest buildings on the A-State campus will receive funding to help restore the building plus add more conveniences.

Officials with the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council said that they would award Arkansas State University $88,000 to finish renovations at the V. C. Kays House in Jonesboro.

The house, which was built in 1936, was the home of V. C. Kays, the first president of Arkansas State University. The home is on the National Register of Historic places and was the first building on the Jonesboro campus to receive the honor.

The home has received nearly $400,000 in grants from the council and has received about $200,000 from alumni, facility, and supporters, officials said.

Crews have been able to renovate the house's electrical and HVAC work, wiring, telecommunications, building an ADA-compliant bathroom, and refinishing the floor of the residence.

The work is expected to be done later this year, with the building serving as the headquarters of the Heritage Sites program.

