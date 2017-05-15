At 10: Second Jonesboro murder suspect arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Second Jonesboro murder suspect arrested

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Jonesboro police say the second suspect in a shooting that resulted in a murder over the weekend was arrested in Texas tonight.

Plus, hear exclusive details from the group who hosted the event where the shooting took place.

And, a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a murder in Blytheville. We'll tell you more at 10.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Looking through the eyes of the undocumented

    Looking through the eyes of the undocumented

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:21:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Looking through the eyes of millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States, life could be a bit stressful when faced with the threat of deportations.

    Looking through the eyes of millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States, life could be a bit stressful when faced with the threat of deportations.

  • The Basement responds to Sunday shooting

    The Basement responds to Sunday shooting

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:44:37 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to a post on its Facebook page, the owners of the Basement on Monday said the shooting was difficult to comprehend.  

    According to a post on its Facebook page, the owners of the Basement on Monday said the shooting was difficult to comprehend.  

  • Walking trail on the path for Wilson

    Walking trail on the path for Wilson

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:37:12 GMT
    A walking trail is being built in Wilson. (Source: KAIT)A walking trail is being built in Wilson. (Source: KAIT)

    Instead of baseball, walking may be the pastime for residents in Wilson with a grant helping to build a walking trail and building the health of residents. 

    Instead of baseball, walking may be the pastime for residents in Wilson with a grant helping to build a walking trail and building the health of residents. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly