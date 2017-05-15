Jonesboro police investigate shooting, robbery

According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon of the Jonesboro Police Department, police are investigating a shooting and robbery in the 2700 block of Kristal Drive Monday night.

Police went to the area around 8:50 p.m. and found a man, who had been shot after a robbery, Brandon said.

The man was taken to a hospital in Jonesboro with a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting is under investigation and police are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP or the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710.

