Jonesboro police investigate shooting, robbery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Jonesboro police investigate shooting, robbery

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon of the Jonesboro Police Department, police are investigating a shooting and robbery in the 2700 block of Kristal Drive Monday night. 

Police went to the area around 8:50 p.m. and found a man, who had been shot after a robbery, Brandon said. 

The man was taken to a hospital in Jonesboro with a non-life threatening injury. 

The shooting is under investigation and police are looking for the suspect. 

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP or the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigate shooting, robbery

    Jonesboro police investigate shooting, robbery

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:33:45 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:38:23 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon of the Jonesboro Police Department, police are investigating a shooting and robbery in the 2700 block of Kristal Drive Monday night. 

    According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon of the Jonesboro Police Department, police are investigating a shooting and robbery in the 2700 block of Kristal Drive Monday night. 

  • Funding to help part of A-State history

    Funding to help part of A-State history

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:05:27 GMT
    Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)

    One of the oldest buildings on the A-State campus will receive funding to help restore the building plus add more conveniences. 

    One of the oldest buildings on the A-State campus will receive funding to help restore the building plus add more conveniences. 

  • Looking through the eyes of the undocumented

    Looking through the eyes of the undocumented

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:21:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Looking through the eyes of millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States, life could be a bit stressful when faced with the threat of deportations.

    Looking through the eyes of millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States, life could be a bit stressful when faced with the threat of deportations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly