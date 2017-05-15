Police identify shooting, robbery victim

Jonesboro police have identified a man shot during a robbery Monday night.

The incident happened in a parking lot in the 2700-block of Kristal Drive at approximately 8:51 p.m., according to Sgt. Cassie Brandon of the Jonesboro Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Marcus Mosley of Blytheville suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot following a robbery.

Mosley was taken to a Jonesboro hospital.

The shooting is under investigation and police are looking for the suspect. At this time, they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP or the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710.

