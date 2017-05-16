Unidentified armed robbery suspect on the loose

The Beebe Police Department needs help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to its Facebook post, an African American man robbed the Jordan’s Quik Stop at the intersection of Main and Dewitt Henry Drive at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that the man went into the store, pointed a black gun at the cashier, and demanded money.

Police did not say how much money the man got away with.

Arkansas State Police and the White County Sheriff’s Department helped them search for the suspect but couldn’t find him.

If you have any information, Beebe police ask that you call Detective Misty Goss at (501) 882-3365.

