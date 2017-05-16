Beebe woman killed in Central Arkansas crash

A crash in Central Arkansas killed a Region 8 woman and injured an Arkansas man.

An Arkansas State Police crash report states Christopher Kennamer, 33, of Cabot, was driving north on Highway 319 in Lonoke County at around 10:21 a.m. on Monday.

Kennamer lost control of his 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck and it overturned.

The crash threw him and his passenger out of the car.

That passenger was Savannah Carol Knight, 30, of Beebe.

Knight died.

Crews took Kennamer to the UAMS to be treated for his injuries.

