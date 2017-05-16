Survey shows Americans ignorant to hacking threats online

A new survey shows few Americans understand how to fully protect themselves online.

According to Cyberscoop, Pew Research Center surveyed over 1,000 American adults and found that many didn’t know common security measures used to protect their online information such as https.

It also found many didn’t know common terminology when it came to threats online.

To see the results of the survey and learn more about protecting yourself online, click here.

