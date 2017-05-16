Park shut down over E. coli concerns

The town of Doniphan was inundated by flood waters earlier this month. (Source: thabee92 via SISISI)

Health officials have shut down a Region 8 park affected by the recent floods over E. coli concerns.

Riverfront Park in Doniphan is currently closed until further notice, according to the police department.

E. coli counts from soil samples indicate levels “may not be considered safe,” police said in a social media post Tuesday.

The park will remain closed until further soil samples return safe level results.

