AR judge backs order finding city set highway speed traps

DAMASCUS, Arkansas (AP) - A circuit judge has kept in place an order that officers in Damascus stop patrolling highways after the city was found to have violated a state law against setting speed traps for motorists.

Judge Chris Carnahan's ruling in support of an earlier order means Arkansas State Police and sheriff's deputies in Faulkner and Van Buren counties will be responsible for traffic enforcement along U.S. 65 and other highways.

A prosecuting attorney previously found that Damascus generated significant revenue through traffic fines paid by motorists caught in highway speed traps in the city about 45 miles north of Little Rock.

Damascus officers face a misdemeanor charge if they make highway stops.

Carnahan's ruling came Friday and the courts still must determine if the order will be temporary or longer lasting.

