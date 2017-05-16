Arkansas governor formally launches re-election bid

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has formally launched his bid for re-election, saying he wants to expand on tax cuts he's championed and efforts to create more jobs in the state.

The Republican governor on Tuesday said he plans to seek a second term next year. Hutchinson had been widely expected to run for re-election and has already been raising money for his campaign, but had not yet formally announced his plans.

No Democrats have announced a bid to challenge Hutchinson, who was elected in 2014 and took office in January 2015 after running on a promise to cut income taxes across the board.

Lawmakers have approved $150 million in income tax reductions backed by Hutchinson since he took office.

