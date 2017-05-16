Sheriff: man arrested after claiming drugs were his at campground

A sheriff says a man was arrested after authorities investigated a report of illegal drug activity at a campground.

Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds stated in a news release that John Vernon Webb, 47, of Mountain View was arrested on Saturday.

Investigators with the sheriff's office and the U.S. Forest Service approached three people at the Gunner Pool Campground after they had been seen smoking crystal meth, according to Bonds.

Officers reportedly found a baggie of meth and marijuana. They also found two pipes, one to smoke each of the substances.

Bonds stated Webb said the narcotics belonged to him while investigators were conducting interviews.

Webb faces charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to use crystal meth, and possession of marijuana.

He is in the Stone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to be in circuit court in June.

No other arrests were listed in the release.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android