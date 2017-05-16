Tonight: Witness speaks about deadly shooting

Tuesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Park shut down over E. coli concerns

Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother

Police identify shooting, robbery victim

Deadly shooting suspects

Both suspects are in custody after a deadly weekend shooting in Jonesboro. We follow where the suspects are in the court system on tonight on Region 8 News.

Shooting witness

A person who was at the business involved in the Jonesboro shooting speaks about what she saw and heard tonight on Region 8 News.

FEMA in Pocahontas

Representatives with FEMA are expected to survey flooded areas today, including Pocahontas. Watch for updates on tonight on Region 8 News.

Small chance for rain creeping in

We can expect sunshine the rest of this afternoon as rain may move in later in the week. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



