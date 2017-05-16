Drainage issues found in Independence Co. park

One small town is making it their mission to fix up their one and only park.

Sulphur Rock City Council Member Paula Summers said they put in a new park for the community to enjoy back in December.

But, she said they're working to fix some drainage issues.

The John C. Huddleston Park is 30-years-old.

Summers said the City's Grant Committee purchased all new playground equipment, picnic tables, and barbecue grills for the community to enjoy.

"We also added a new under lament for the surface structure; so it’s nice and safe for the kids,” she said. "Everyday there’s always someone at the park. On the weekends we have lots of family gatherings there; and birthday parties that you’ll see when you drive by."

However, during rainy days, Mayor Billy Burns of Sulphur Rock said they've had drainage problems around the front of the playground area and later spreading towards the back.

Burns said they're hiring a landscaper to connect drain lines around the park.

"As soon as they can get the topsoil," Burns said. "The weather has prohibited the top soil, they can't get in there and get it; and they've got to build it up. We’ve got one of the drain lines in and they’re going to put another drain line in and he’s going to build all the ground up and levels for the drain properly."

Sulphur Rock applied for a 50/50 matching grant with Arkansas Parks and Tourism to complete the drainage project.

Burns said once they get the topsoil in, they will begin work as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android