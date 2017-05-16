Million dollar bond set for suspect in downtown shooting

A Craighead County District Court judge set bond at $1 million dollars for a man accused in a deadly downtown shooting.

Judge David Boling found probable cause Tuesday afternoon to charge Chauncey Thomas, 19, with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting at The Basement, 311-B South Main.

Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro died and six others were injured in the shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an altercation involving four men occurred at the front of the business just before the shooting.

Witnesses identified Thomas and Kalius “KK” Lane, 20, both of Jonesboro as two of those involved.

“The witness stated she had been told that Kalius ‘KK’ Lane was ‘down the street with a gun,’” the court document stated.

Another eyewitness told police they saw Lane shoot Barnes.

Investigators viewed a video of the shooting provided by a third witness. According to the affidavit, the officers identified Lane and Thomas in the video. The witness, who said they did not know the suspects, reportedly identified Thomas as one of the suspects who fired a weapon during the incident.

Thomas turned himself in to police on Sunday.

Police arrested Lane in Mesquite, TX, Monday night on six counts of battery and one count of first-degree murder. He is awaiting extradition to Jonesboro. Thomas is also charged with six counts of first-degree battery.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android