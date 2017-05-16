The Basement cited for fire code violation after deadly party

Events at The Basement on South Main Street in Jonesboro will be on hold.

The Jonesboro Fire Department cited the building owners at 311 Main Street for allowing parties that were standing-room only.

The citation came after a massive party inside the building turned deadly . According to police, one person was killed and six others were injured .

According to the fire marshal's office, an architect is needed to examine the building. Plans would then have to be drawn to demonstrate the building meets code requirements.

The last business JFD has on record in that building is Don Jose's.

It was designated to be used as a restaurant with tables and chairs.

Saturday night's party, as shown in witness videos, was standing room only and didn't meet current JFD requirements.

The Jonesboro Fire Marshal's Office has ordered all use of 311 Main Street be stopped until an architect can demonstrate code compliance for the building and its use.

