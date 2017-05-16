Arkansas State to announce new chancellor Wednesday

Arkansas State University announced they will introduce their new chancellor of the Jonesboro campus Wednesday morning.

ASU System President Dr. Charles L. Welch will introduce the new chancellor at 10:30 a.m. in the Fowler Center. It will be streamed live on the A-State Facebook page and on AState.edu.

Another press conference in Little Rock will begin at 3 p.m. at the ASU System Office, 501 Woodlane Dr., Suite 600, in Little Rock.

Over 40 candidates from all across the country applied during the past two months, and the list was narrowed down to three candidates.

Dr. Doug Whitlock is serving as interim chancellor. Whitlock was selected last September after then-Chancellor Tim Hudson resigned after questions arose about the university's study abroad program in an internal audit.

