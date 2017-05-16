Blytheville police cracks down on 2-way stop accidents

The Blytheville Police Department is making it their mission to minimize the number of accidents happening at two-way stops.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, there have been several accidents reported at a two-way stop located at 5th and Walnut Street next to the city's old greyhound station.

To fix the problem, the city is turning the intersection from a 2-way stop into a 4-way stop.

Thompson said 5th and Walnut used to be a part of Highway 18.

However, the one-way street has reverted back to a city street.

Blytheville police have sent a 30-day notification out to alert motorists about the new 4-way stop.

"We've also received some complaints where sometimes the way that cars would park, made it difficult to see. We also looked at it where you're traveling east, and you're approaching that, that's the first intersection where you really start to get into the business area of it," Thompson said. "There are also other 4-way stops identical to that within a single block radius."

Thompson said they also added a 4-way stop on the corner of Laclede Street and Walnut Street.

"It was a two-way stop," Thompson said."We noticed there were actually several accidents there as well. We've put the signs up there, and we have not had the accidents that we did since we put those signs up. We've asked that we could put something out there just to bring special attention to it. So, we're hoping that this will direct the traffic a little better, and make it a safer intersection."

Right now, the city has placed temporary 4-way stop signs in the middle of the street.

Thompson said their new 4-way intersection will be up as soon as possible.

