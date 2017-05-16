UNEDITED: JPD releases deadly shooting scanner traffic

Jonesboro police released audio Tuesday afternoon of officers responding to a shooting early Sunday morning that left six people injured and one man dead.

Within the first few seconds, after receiving numerous 911 calls of a possible shooting, E-911 dispatchers sent out a call to all officers to respond to The Basement, 311-B S. Main.

One of the first officers on the scene radioed that 3-5 people had been shot and he could not get into the back door.

“We’re going to need a lot of ambulances and we’re going to need other agencies,” another officer radioed.

