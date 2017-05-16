Police detonate suspicious package, nothing suspicious found

According to Jonesboro police, the suspicious package found Tuesday afternoon at Sam's Club in Jonesboro was a suitcase with maps of Colorado and Tennessee inside.

A woman told police that she saw a suitcase near her car in the parking lot and went inside to tell store employees. The employees then called police, thinking it was a possible explosive device, police said.

Jonesboro police, Arkansas State Police and the state police bomb squad went to the scene and blocked off the parking lot. The suitcase was x-rayed and then blown up, police said.

Authorities speculate that someone may have accidentally left their suitcase in the parking lot.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android