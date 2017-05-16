Redbirds Tripped Up by Albuquerque, 6-3

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Memphis Redbirds (25-14) left eight runners on base and hit into three double plays in a 6-3 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) (20-18) Tuesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Despite the defeat, the Redbirds have won 15 of their last 18 games.

Chad Huffman was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored, and a walk, and he was also hit by a pitch. Jhonny Peralta went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in his third game on an injury rehab assignment, and Todd Cunningham drew two walks and scored a run.

Arturo Reyes suffered his first defeat of the season, but he remains 5-1 with a 3.000 ERA on the year. He gave up five runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings, before Chris Ellis, Trey Nielsen, and Josh Lucas combined to pitch 4.0 relief innings without allowing an earned run.

Memphis had a runner reach base in each of the first three innings on Tuesday, which extended its streak of consecutive innings reaching base to 18. The Redbirds were retired in order in the fourth to end the streak.

Paul DeJong drove in his 24th run of the season with a single that scored Huffman in the sixth inning. Rangel Ravelo had a pinch-hit RBI single later that inning, which scored DeJong.

Memphis and Albuquerque have another 11:05 game tomorrow morning before concluding their series Thursday night at 7:05.

