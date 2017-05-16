A-State’s Stirn Continues Play at NCAA Regional

JONESBORO, Ark. (5/16/17) – Arkansas State freshman golfer Zan Luka Stirn shot a second-round 78 Tuesday at the NCAA Regional in Baton Rouge, La., giving him a combined 153 and placing him tied for 44th among 75 players competing at The University Club golf course.

One of five individuals selected to compete at the regional, Stirn dropped 12 spots in the standings today after shooting a first-round 75 yesterday that put him in a tie for 32nd place. However, the First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection is only one stroke behind three players tied for 33rd and within five shots of joining the top 25 leaders.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals. Alexander Hermann of Georgia State is currently tied for sixth place and occupies the individual spot with a combined 144.

Stirn began play today with a bogey on six of his first 10 holes before coming back to shoot par or better on seven consecutive holes. The Kranj, Slovenia, native’s lone birdie came on the course’s No. 6 par-5 hole. The Baton Rouge NCAA Regional’s third-and-final-round is set to be played Wednesday. Live stats are available on GolfStat.com.