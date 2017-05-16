REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: Suspects in deadly shooting have lengthy criminal past

The two people arrested in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Downtown Jonesboro have a lengthy criminal history.

Kalius Lane is currently in a Texas jail awaiting extradition back to Arkansas. Meanwhile, Chauncey Thomas is in the Craighead County Detention Center. He appeared in court Tuesday.

According to police reports obtained by Region 8 News, both men have numerous arrests in their past.

Kalius Lane was featured on Crimestoppers in April 2017. At the time, he had more than a dozen warrants out for his arrest.

His record includes a drug arrest from April 2015.

According to the police report, an officer found prescription pills during a traffic stop at the Kum & Go at the intersection of Johnson and Caraway. Lane claimed the pills weren't his.

Days after his drug arrest, Lane was arrested for battery.

According to Jonesboro police's initial report, the victim claimed Lane started a fight at an apartment on East Nettleton.

The victim said Lane attacked him and punch him several times. Lane was charged with third-degree battery.

In June 2015, Lane was arrested for criminal trespassing. JPD officers found Lane at the Garden Manor apartments. He had been criminally banned from the property.

In September 2016, Lane was arrested and charged with theft. He was accused of stealing a TV from an apartment on Kristi Lake Drive.

He had lived with the victim but she told police she kicked him out. Lane denied stealing the TV.

In November 2016, Lane was listed as a witness in a criminal mischief report.

The suspect was accused of intentionally ramming the victim's vehicle.

In the report, he was listed as a witness along with Steven Brimlett - one of the victims in The Basement shooting. He and Brimlett were both in the same car.

In January 2017, Lane was arrested for battery. He was accused of repeatedly hitting a victim on Clover Drive. The altercation stemmed from a theft complaint.

Lane and Chauncey Thomas, the other suspect in the downtown Jonesboro shooting, appeared together in at least one police report. In November 2015, officers were called to a Jonesboro hospital for reports of a gunshot wound. Thomas was arrested during that incident, his charge wasn't listed. Lane was arrested for possessing marijuana.

Thomas also has numerous other arrests.

His arrests include hazardous driving, domestic battery, and contempt of court.

In March 2016, an officer pulled over Thomas after he was speeding on Parkwood and nearly missed a stop sign at an intersection.

One of the people with Thomas during this stop was Thomas Razor, who was arrested months later in a separate robbery and shooting investigation.

Thomas was charged with hazardous driving, driving on a suspended license and failure to carry a driver's license.

The next month, April 2016, Thomas was arrested for domestic battery.

According to the police report, a woman accused Thomas of beating her at a home on West Matthews in Jonesboro.

Thomas denied the allegations but police charged him after they observed the victim's injuries.

Thomas was also arrested for warrants in both August and November 2016.

