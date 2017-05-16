Lady Eagles Shutout Buffaloes

Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The (24) Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles shut out Milligan College 5-0 in an elimination game at the NAIA National Championship Opening Round in Lawrenceville, Ga. The win advanced the third seeded Lady Eagles in the losers bracket.

They will play top seeded Georgia Gwinnett College, with the winner advancing to the opening round championship and a chance to book their spot in the NAIA World Series. The game against GGC will be played at approx. 4:15 p.m. CT on May 16.

Laura Helmich earned her 16th win on the season. It was the freshman’s first NAIA National Championship start. She threw five innings, allowing only one hit. She struck out four batters. Rylee Rogers relieved her to throw the final two innings of the game.

WBC’s offense got things going in the third inning. Bailey Zini led the inning off with a single, and advanced to third after a sacrifice and a groundout. Brooke Mason came up with a big two out single to score Zini and give WBC a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Eagles added two runs on three errors and one hit in the fifth inning, and two more runs in the sixth. In the sixth, they used two hits and two errors to extend the lead to 5-0.