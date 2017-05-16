School district upgrades security cameras

The Batesville School Board met in a monthly meeting to discuss upgrading a part of their security camera system.

According to Superintendent Gary Anderson, they're upgrading 86 cameras in and around Batesville High School.

Anderson said the majority of the cameras at BHS are outdated, broken down and undependable.

Also, the high school is using a camera system from the early 2000's.

The superintendent said their security cameras are so old the company doesn't sell the parts for an upgrade.

However, Anderson said they're switching to a newer version of digital cameras that will allow them to see clearer pictures and video.

"The old system was basically obsolete," he said." Anything obviously bought in 2002 in technology is by nature obsolete. When you have a safety issue on something that you really need to look up, it needs to be very dependable and quick."

Anderson said their new upgrade is expected to cost over $120,000.

He said they're using the school districts building fund to complete the project.

The district plans to have their new camera system installed before the next fiscal school year.

