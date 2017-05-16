Jonesboro police continue investigation into shooting, promoter

The investigation into the shooting early Sunday that killed one person and injured six others is still ongoing, with police also looking into the promoter of the event where the shooting happened.

Jonesboro police Sgt. Cassie Brandon said Tuesday that authorities are looking into the promoter of the event, Crown Made Promotions.

Brandon said while the company had security at the event, the security could not prevent a large crowd from forming.

Donita Webb, who was a witness, said security was not enforced. Meanwhile, Reggie Watson of CM Promotions told Region 8 News Monday that the company also checked identifications of people who looked younger than 18.

Also, police are investigating whether or not alcohol was available at the party.

"There was alcohol present. It was noted by officers on scene. As far as it being served by the production company, by the venue host, or if it was just brought in by somebody else, we don't know about that," Brandon said.

Earlier Monday, Watson said the event was the second annual Black and White Affair to mark the graduation at Arkansas State University. Watson countered that no alcohol was served or sold at the event, with the event's Facebook page noting that the event was for people over the age of 18.

However, according to 911 tapes from early Sunday, one of the callers told police they were 16 years old.

Watson also said he was sorry that it happened and that the group was planning a prayer vigil for the victims. Also, two other people, who said they are a part of CM Promotions, declined to discuss the situation on camera.

Region 8 News discovered that CM Promotions was also involved in another party in July 2016 at the Diamond Grill on Airport Road. A club manager said at least 600 to 700 people could be seen leaving the Diamond Grill as a series of fights broke out.

Jonesboro police used foggers to force the crowd to leave Diamond Grill, police said at the time.

It is not known if CM Promotions will be liable for what for what happened early Sunday in Jonesboro, but police are continuing their investigation.

